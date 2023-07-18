Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Speaker of Singapore’s parliament resigns
SINGAPORE-Speaker of Singapore’s parliament Tan Chuan-Jin resigned on Monday after coming under fire recently for a comment he made during a parliament session.   He resigned as the speaker, a member of parliament, and also as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). The country’s Tampines Group Representation Constituency Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui has also resigned, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. Their resignations are necessary to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct that the PAP has upheld all these years, the statement said.

