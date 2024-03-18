Monday, March 18, 2024
31 schools to beupgraded in DG Khancity, says Hanif Patafi

Agencies
March 18, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

DG KHAN  -  Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) PML-N Hanif Patafi said that recommendations to upgrade 31 schools in DG Khan have been submitted to the Punjab government. In a statement issued here, the MPA stated that there was huge pressure on differ­ent schools in the city. Efforts are underway to up­grade primary schools to middle, middle schools to high school and high schools to higher secondary schools. He further remarked that Chief Executive Officer Education Abdur Rehman was also instruct­ed to complete file work in this regard. He hoped that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz would approve the upgrade in the next few days. The said upgrade of the educational institutes will also raise the standard of education in the city.

Agencies

