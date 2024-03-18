Two WASA officials die cleaning sewerage

FAISALABAD - Two sewer men of Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) died cleaning a sewerage channel privately in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two sewer men of WASA, Shan Masih and Asif Masih, entered into a sewerage channel on Dae­woo Road near Sapphire Marquee 5 Pulli for cleaning it. They failed to adopt safe­ty measures while clean­ing the sewerage channel. Therefore, toxic gases in the sewer line made both WASA officials unconscious and caused their instant death.

Receiving information, 12 rescuers along with 4 vehi­cles rushed to the spot and pulled out their bodies after a hectic effort. The bodies of both sewer men, aged 30 to 35 years, were shifted to mortuary of Allied Hospital while the area police started an investigation.

Meanwhile, a WASA spokesman in a message said that both employees were hired privately by the marquee owner. He said that Asif was deputed in Gulshan Colony Center while Shan was deployed in Cchohar Majra Center but both em­ployees without permission of their higher authorities were hired by the marquee owner for cleaning the chan­nel. Hence, WASA is not liable for the incident, he added.

YOUNG WOMAN DIES IN HOUSE FIRE

A young woman died while valuables were re­duced to ashes in a house fire in City Sammundri po­lice limits. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a fire erupted in a house at Chak No.389-GB Salepur due to unknown reasons. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious materials. In the incident, 20-year-old Sofia Anwar also received serious injuries and died on the spot due to suffoca­tion. Receiving information, firefighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and ex­tinguished the fire after a hectic effort. The body was handed over to the area po­lice while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

CAR DRIVER DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A car driver was killed in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding car hit a parked truck near Orient-Mills Cho­ta Sadhar Bypass on Jhang Road. As a result, car driver Ali Raza Gulshan of Jhang received serious head inju­ries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital an investigation is under progress, he added.