Seminar on Russia-Ukraine war today

LAHORE - The Center for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) Forman Christian College University (FCCU) will hold a seminar on ‘The Russia - Ukraine War and its implications’ at the Elahi Building at 5 p.m. on Thursday (today).

Major Gen (Retd.) Dr. Noel I. Khokhar, Hilal- i-Imtiaz (M) former ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine will be the guest speaker.

Russia – Ukraine war has adversely impacted the global economy, food supply chains and energy flows in unprecedented ways since Russia launched its ‘special operations Ukraine’ February 24th, 2022, a war against the country. The invasion is considered the largest in Europe since the Second World War. Is peaceful resolution of the crisis possible in near future?