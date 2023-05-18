Thursday, May 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Seminar on Russia-Ukraine war today

APP
May 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE     -    The Center for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG) Forman Christian College University (FCCU) will hold a seminar on ‘The Russia - Ukraine War and its implications’ at the Elahi Building at 5 p.m. on Thursday (today).

Major Gen (Retd.) Dr. Noel I. Khokhar, Hilal- i-Imtiaz (M) former ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine will be the guest speaker.

Russia – Ukraine war has adversely impacted the global economy, food supply chains and energy flows in unprecedented ways since Russia launched its ‘special operations Ukraine’ February 24th, 2022, a war against the country. The invasion is considered the largest in Europe since the Second World War. Is peaceful resolution of the crisis possible in near future?

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1684296583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023