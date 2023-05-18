Strong winds affect Lahore's electricity transmission system tripping 190 feeders

The electricity transmission system in Lahore was affected badly with almost 190 feeders tripped sending many areas in Lahore without electricity.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has also predicted wind and rain in Lahore tomorrow (Thursday) with the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority also issuing an alert saying the westerly winds would enter the upper regions of the country from tonight.

Also, the MD WASA Ghufran Ahmed directed his Lahore’s team to remain alert following calls for alert.