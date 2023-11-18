Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts

The Punjab Government has decided to impose a smart lockdown in 10 smog-hit districts of the province including Lahore for one day (Saturday, November 18).

All public and private schools, colleges, universities, and educational institutions shall remain closed on Saturday. Markets, shops, gyms, cinemas and offices shall open after 3:00 PM.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notification for implementation of smart lockdown.

According to the notification, there will be a lockdown on Saturday in 10 districts including Lahore, Nankana Sahab, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin.

Meanwhile, Lahore on Friday once again remained the most polluted city of the world. The overall air quality index of the city was recorded at 343. The district administration has instructed the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and ensure the use of masks while leaving home.