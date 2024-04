FAISALABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for admissions in various spring BS pro­grammes. Regional Director Dr Bashir Ahmad said on Thursday that according to the revised sched­ule, candidates can submit their admission forms without late fee by April 25. The admission will be granted in different programmes including BS, As­sociate Degree, B.Ed, BBA, Post Graduate Diploma and certificate courses.