DIG Operations re-assigns police officers in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, issued transfer and posting orders for two police officers in Islamabad on Thursday, as per a police spokesman. A notification regarding this action has also been released by the DIG Operations. According to the spokesman, DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari appointed Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Nadim Tahir as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station (PS) Kohsar. Additionally, he transferred and appointed former SHO of PS Kohsar, SI Shafqat Faiz, as his Personal Security Officer (PSO), the spokesman added.