Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DIG Operations re-assigns police officers in Islamabad

Our Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari, issued transfer and posting orders for two police officers in Islamabad on Thursday, as per a police spokesman. A notification regarding this action has also been released by the DIG Operations. According to the spokesman, DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari appointed Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Nadim Tahir as the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station (PS) Kohsar. Additionally, he transferred and appointed former SHO of PS Kohsar, SI Shafqat Faiz, as his Personal Security Officer (PSO), the spokesman added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024