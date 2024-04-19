Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Maximum health facilities for prisoners ordered

Our Staff Reporter
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

KHANEWAL  -  Khanewal Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sandhu Thursday ordered maximum health facilities for prisoners at jails under the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Presiding over a meeting of the district jail health council, he said that the chief minister had direct­ed for best medical facilities in prisons. He said that health officials had been directed to ensure regular visits of prisons. The deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to make arrangements rapidly for hepatitis tests and diseases of eyes and teeth. He said that the jail hospital would be up­graded to bring more improvement.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024