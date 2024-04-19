Friday, April 19, 2024
Provincial monitoring control room established for NA-196 by-election

APP
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The Elec­tion Commission of Paki­stan has established a Pro­vincial Monitoring Control Room (PMCR) at the office of Election Commissioner Sindh at Karachi for the By-Election of NA- 196 Kambar-Shahdadkot-1. According to ECP Sindh spokesman, in case of any complaint regarding Bye Election process, com­plaints could be filed on telephone numbers 021-99205338/99206645/46 or through email at pm­crsindh@gmail.com. The control room will work till the culmination of the elec­toral process, he added.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

