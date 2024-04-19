Weapons, drugs seized in Rawalpindi raids

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi district police, under the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi, conducted raids in various areas, resulting in the apprehension of 13 individuals for possessing weapons, ammunition, drugs, and operating illegal petrol and LPG agencies.

According to a police spokesperson, Westridge police apprehended two individuals named Fahad and Abuzar during their operation, recovering LPG cylinders, petrol, and other related items.

Additionally, Pirwadhai, Taxila, Airport, Bani, and Rattaamral police carried out raids within their respective jurisdictions, leading to the arrest of five individuals: Ghulam Adeel, Sohaib, Muhammad Bashir, Shahid Mehmood, and Shakeel. Over 4 kg of charras was seized during these operations.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines, Taxila, Pirwadhai, and Sadiqabad police arrested six individuals: Nabras, Khurram, Amjad, Rizwan, Wahidullah, and Farhan. Items seized included 35 liters of liquor, a liquor bottle, a 30 bore pistol, ammunition, and a dagger.