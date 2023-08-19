Changes to IELTS Academic test requirements give Pakistan’s test takers greater access to Canadian study opportunities

LAHORE-Changes being introduced by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to their Student Direct Stream (SDS) English language test requirements will give IELTS Academic test takers from Pakistan greater opportunity to pursue their Canadian study dreams. This means IELTS Academic test takers will now be considered on their overall English language proficiency rather than their individual skills in Speaking, Writing, Reading and Listening when applying for their study permit through the SDS.

Test takers who completed the IELTS Academic test within the past two years and did not achieve an individual band score of 6.0 in each of the skills will be able to apply to study under the SDS from August 10 in Canada if they achieved an overall Academic band score of 6.0 and meet the other criteria needed for the study permit. Humayun Bin Akram, Country Director IDP Pakistan, said these changes would be significant for upcoming test takers, as well as past test takers who did not achieve the required score in each skill.

“IELTS Academic test takers in Pakistan will be able to approach their test with greater confidence that each of their strengths will be reflected in their overall Englishproficiency score,” Humayun said. “Our Emerging Futures research highlighted that students around the world view Canada as an attractive and important study destination. We know these changes will open doors for many test takers from Pakistan who have dreams of studying in Canada, and we are looking forward to supporting them as they embark on the next stage of their study journey.” IDP Pakistan is a leading testing services provider, currently operating in five major cities: Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi, Gujrat, and Faisalabad. We are also expanding to other locations soon, to serve even more communities with our top-notch testing solutions. The changes come into effect for applications made from 10 August 2023. Test takers looking to assess their eligibility can do so via:https://ielts.idp.com/lp/changes-to-sds-language-requirements-for-canada.