Dr Nadeem for adoption of new emerging technologies

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Tuesday said that the timely adoption of new emerging technologies was important for the health sector.



He said this during a meeting with Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr. Umar Saif. Both discussed the ongoing reforms in the health sector. They also discussed the promotion and cooperation of IT in the health sector.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the ministry was working on the reforms agenda in the health sector and added that the government laid the foundation of digitization in the Ministry of Health.

The minister said that the registration and licensing system of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has also been digitized.

The pharmacies of government hospitals are being computerized, he added.



Dr. Nadeem said that data was also being computerized in primary health centers.



Dr. Nadeem said that the digitization of the Ministry of Health will continue under the reform agenda.



He said that innovation in the health sector is the need of the hour and IT has an important role to play.