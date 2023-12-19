Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Peoples Party to field more candidates to win maximum seats

SHAFQAT ALI
December 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party plans to field maximum number of candidates in the general elections to gain as many parlia­mentary seats as pos­sible. The PPP leader­ship believes that more candidates will mean more chances to win. This will also help pla­cate party members in constituencies where the party otherwise has little chance of winning.

There are a lot of seats in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw where the PPP will aim to accommodate its members knowing very well that the candidate will hardly give a fight to the rivals.

This will, however, ensure the PPP election symbol on the ballot pa­pers and also provide an opportunity to the party workers to par­ticipate in the polls and prepare for the future.

The PPP has not de­clared any major elec­tion alliance apart from its partnership with the Awami National Party. This gives them a win­dow to nominate can­didates in almost all the constituencies. Wheth­er majority of these candidates will win is a question. Earlier, the PPP Sindh Parliamen­tary Board convened to extensively deliberate on the selection of can­didates hailing from the Hyderabad and Mirpur Khan divisions for the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

Let polls take place, rules top court, closing doors on delay in general elections

The multi-day meet­ing, presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and at­tended by key figures like Faryal Talpur, delved into strategic considerations for can­didate nominations.

Prominent attend­ees included PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khoro, former Chief Ministers Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah, as well as former federal minister Naveed Qamar.

Separately, PPP Central Informa­tion Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, dur­ing a news conference, affirmed the party’s commitment to fully participate in the upcoming general elections.

Kundi asserted that transparent elections were crucial for demo­cratic strength. He expressed optimism about a PPP-led co­alition government emerging after the elec­tions and emphasized the PPP’s past success in managing coalition governance. Yesterday, former caretaker inte­rior minister Sarfraz Bugti announced to join the PPP after resigning from his interim post to contest the upcoming general elections.

Whistle blowing of election mania

Bugti, formerly asso­ciated with the Balo­chistan Awami Party, spoke at a ceremony in Turbat, Balochistan, where he emphasized his longstanding familial connection with the PPP.

He outlined devel­opmental priorities for Balochistan under PPP leadership, ad­dressing issues such as connectivity, health­care, and countering nationalist politics. The Supreme Court of Paki­stan played a pivotal role by rejecting any possible delay in the general elections. The court’s decision came as it ruled against changes to new delimitations in Balochistan, following a petition challenging the delimitation process.

The court declared objections to constitu­ency delimitation in­valid once the election schedule was released, solidifying the Febru­ary 8 election date. The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is raising questions re­garding the legitimacy of the upcoming elec­tions due to the impris­onment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on graft charges. Khan is also ineligible to contest elections for five years.

Total number of registered voters stands at 128.5m: ECP

The caretaker gov­ernment, led by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, remains in charge until the elec­tions determine a new parliamentary majority and the Prime Minister.

SHAFQAT ALI

