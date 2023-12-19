Peoples Party to field more candidates to win maximum seats

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party plans to field maximum number of candidates in the general elections to gain as many parliamentary seats as possible. The PPP leadership believes that more candidates will mean more chances to win. This will also help placate party members in constituencies where the party otherwise has little chance of winning.
There are a lot of seats in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw where the PPP will aim to accommodate its members knowing very well that the candidate will hardly give a fight to the rivals.
This will, however, ensure the PPP election symbol on the ballot papers and also provide an opportunity to the party workers to participate in the polls and prepare for the future.
The PPP has not declared any major election alliance apart from its partnership with the Awami National Party. This gives them a window to nominate candidates in almost all the constituencies. Whether majority of these candidates will win is a question. Earlier, the PPP Sindh Parliamentary Board convened to extensively deliberate on the selection of candidates hailing from the Hyderabad and Mirpur Khan divisions for the forthcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.
The multi-day meeting, presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and attended by key figures like Faryal Talpur, delved into strategic considerations for candidate nominations.
Prominent attendees included PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khoro, former Chief Ministers Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah, as well as former federal minister Naveed Qamar.
Separately, PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, during a news conference, affirmed the party’s commitment to fully participate in the upcoming general elections.
Kundi asserted that transparent elections were crucial for democratic strength. He expressed optimism about a PPP-led coalition government emerging after the elections and emphasized the PPP’s past success in managing coalition governance. Yesterday, former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti announced to join the PPP after resigning from his interim post to contest the upcoming general elections.
Bugti, formerly associated with the Balochistan Awami Party, spoke at a ceremony in Turbat, Balochistan, where he emphasized his longstanding familial connection with the PPP.
He outlined developmental priorities for Balochistan under PPP leadership, addressing issues such as connectivity, healthcare, and countering nationalist politics. The Supreme Court of Pakistan played a pivotal role by rejecting any possible delay in the general elections. The court’s decision came as it ruled against changes to new delimitations in Balochistan, following a petition challenging the delimitation process.
The court declared objections to constituency delimitation invalid once the election schedule was released, solidifying the February 8 election date. The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is raising questions regarding the legitimacy of the upcoming elections due to the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on graft charges. Khan is also ineligible to contest elections for five years.
The caretaker government, led by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, remains in charge until the elections determine a new parliamentary majority and the Prime Minister.