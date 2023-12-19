Police apprehend 22 outlaws in 24-hour operation

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Police conducted a sweeping operation over the past 24 hours, resulting in the arrest of 22 individuals, including eight gamblers, across various areas of the city.

A public relations officer confirmed the recovery of cash, gambling tools, drugs, and weapons from the apprehended suspects.

Under the specific directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, a heightened crackdown against criminal elements has been initiated to purge the city of unlawful activities. Acting on these orders:

Officers from the Aabpara police arrested Usama Bin Akhtar, confiscating a 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Secretariat police detained Liyaqat and Muhammad Aqeel for involvement in the illegal sale of petrol. Javed Khan was apprehended by the Shalimar police, with 123 grams of heroin seized from his possession. In a separate operation, the Ramna police arrested Zahid Khan, Aamir Alam, and Abdul Wahab, recovering three 30-bore pistols. The Sangjani police apprehended Abdullah and Siraj Ud Deen, seizing 1068 grams of hashish and 595 grams of heroin. Simultaneously, Muhammad Shahid was arrested for unauthorized petrol sales. Hazeem was detained by the Shams Colony police and found with 525 grams of hashish. In addition, Yasir was arrested by the Noon police with a 30-bore pistol in his possession.

Further intensifying their efforts, the Bani Gala police arrested Taj Muhammad, Saeed Khan, and Saqib, along with the confiscation of 1270 grams of hashish, 330 grams of heroin, and another 30-bore pistol. Moreover, the Phulgran and Shahzad Town police conducted a raid at a gambling den, apprehending eight individuals red-handed: Nazakat Hussain, Azkar Hussain, Shah Zaib, Wasif Hussain, Muhammad Shahzad, Shakeel Ahmed, Abdul Waheed, Dewan, and Zulfiqar. This raid led to the recovery of cash and gambling paraphernalia.

Cases have been registered against all the apprehended individuals, with ongoing investigations. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the priority of citizen safety and security, urging a relentless crackdown on criminal elements and zero tolerance for any negligence in upholding public safety.