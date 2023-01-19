Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Wednesday granted the post arrest bail to journalist Shahid Aslam in data leak case from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) about former army chief Gen. (reted) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the bail petition of the accused in data leak case. Special Prosecutor Zulifqar Naqvi, during the hearing, opposed the bail petition and prayed the court to dismiss the same. The prosecutor said that the accused had not cooperated during the investigation and didn’t share the passwords of his devices. The laptop and mobile phone of the accused had been sent for forensic examination, he said. He said that a government employee had mentioned the name of the said journalist in his statement under Section-161. The lawyer of the accused prayed the court to grant bail to his client. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50,000.