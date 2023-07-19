LHC moved against Elahi's transfer from Camp Jail to unknown location

The transfer of former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi from Camp Jail to an unknown location was challenged in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

Parvez Elahi's wife Qaisra Elahi has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court wherein Punjab caretaker government and others have been made party.

The petitioner has taken the stance that Elahi was detained after getting bail in all cases. A request was made to the Punjab government regarding the detention but provincial caretaker setup had not any decision in this regard.

The petitioner said that unknown persons had transferred the PTI president from Camp Jail to an undisclosed location. Elahi should be recovered and produced before court, the petitioner said.

The petitioner further requested the court that Elahi's detention should be annulled and orders should be issued for not arresting Elahi in any case.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had been transferred from Camp Jail in Lahore to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Sources said Elahi was transferred to Adiala Jail last night with approval of the government due to a high profile case. It should be remembered that Elahi was detained for 30 days on the order of the deputy commissioner.