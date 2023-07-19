Wednesday, July 19, 2023
PM to inaugurate new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium 

STAFF REPORT
July 19, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman has said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate the new synthetic turf here at National Hockey Stadium during a grand ceremony in the coming days. He said this while presiding over a high-profile meeting here at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. The key meeting was attended by DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Lahore M Ali Randhawa, DC Rafia Haider, Additional Secretary Sports Nabeela Irfan, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, CTO Mustansar Feroze, Umair Hassan, Nadeem Qaiser, Ijaz Munir, Zahoor Ahmed and others. DG Sports Punjab gave a thorough briefing on all arrangements for a befitting inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium. He said that the upgradation of the National Hockey Stadium will play a significant part in the revival of hockey in the country. Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman said that foolproof security arrangements will be in place for all guests of honour and hockey enthusiasts on this memorable occasion. He said that a makeshift hospital will also be established to cope with any health emergency. “The country’s top sports figures, guests from leading universities, Danish School and senior journalists will also attend this mega ceremony,” he said.  

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

