PM directs to immediately provide assistance to rain affected people

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to immediately provide assistance to the affected people of recent torrential rains.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the aid should be disbursed in a transparent manner.

He directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to promptly complete a joint survey of affected areas in collaboration with the provinces. He said the aid should reach only the affected people after completing the survey.

The Prime Minister also directed to formulate a comprehensive plan to cope with natural disasters.

The Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing by NDMA regarding assistance to the affected people and rescue and relief efforts.

The meeting was informed about the losses caused by rains and the relief operations and distribution of relief funds by the federal government.

The meeting was told that the NDMA would soon complete a joint survey in cooperation with the provinces, especially the Balochistan government, to verify the fully and partially damaged houses.

The meeting was informed that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, a total of seven hundred and sixty-six thousand kilogram of dry ration will be distributed in Gwadar till the 24th of this month. Three hundred and eighty-eight thousand kilogram of ration has been distributed till the 16th of this month. Apart from this, ninety seven thousand kilogram of dry ration has been distributed in Quetta and Dalbandin.

The meeting was informed about the weather forecast for the next few months and the preparation made by NDMA in this regard.

The Prime Minister directed the provinces to cooperate with NDMA in dealing with natural calamities.

The meeting was also informed that since October, three hundred and twenty tons of relief goods have been sent to Gaza.