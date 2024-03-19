PM expresses desire to bolster Pak-UAE economic ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the desire to translate the tremendous political goodwill between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates into a stronger economic partnership.

He was talking to UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who paid a courtesy call on him, in Islamabad.

The Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on his re-election and conveyed best wishes of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hoped that the strong fraternal ties between the two countries would be strengthened further in the years ahead.

Noting the exciting transformation of the UAE into a hub for commerce, tourism, and investment, the Prime Minister said Pakistan wants to partner with the UAE. He highlighted the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council as an efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into priority sectors including agriculture, minerals and mining, Information Technology, renewable energy and industry.

On the multilateral side, the Prime Minister congratulated the UAE for successfully hosting COP 28 meeting on climate change last year as well as its efforts to bring peace in Gaza while serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. He also appreciated the UAE for hosting nearly 1.8 million Pakistanis who were a bridge between the two countries.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the commitment of his country's leadership to Pakistan and said that UAE looks forward to work with the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to build stronger ties.

The Ambassador extended an invitation to the Prime Minister on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit the UAE at the earliest convenience.

While accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister also reiterated an invitation to the President of UAE to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience and said the people of Pakistan are waiting to accord him a very warm welcome.