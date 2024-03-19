Six fuel agencies sealed

MUZAFFARGARH - Civil de­fence officer Sidra Ir­shad on Monday in­spected petrol pumps, oil agencies and LPG decanting shops in Ro­hillanwali and sealed six oil agencies for be­ing run illegally there. The officer leading a team also filed com­plaints against the own­ers of illegal oil agencies with Rohillanwali police station for registration of FIRs, says an official release. The officer also issued a notice to a con­crete block factory after finding the industrial unit lacked firefighting equipment and those available were not func­tioning properly. Seh­rish Irshad said that operation against illegal oil agencies and LPG de­canters would continue as per orders of Deputy commissioner Mian Us­man Ali.