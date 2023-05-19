Punjab govt's negotiation team to head to Zaman Park after 2pm

The caretaker Punjab government has decided that a negotiation team headed by Commissioner Lahore Division will go to Zaman Park after Friday prayers.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned authorities to ensure the arrest of the fugitive criminals as soon as possible.

Following Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest on May 9 in a graft case, the country saw protests marred by vandalism and violence.

The Punjab government maintains that some 30-40 suspects involved in the May 9 violence are hiding at former premier Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence.

The 24-hour deadline the government had granted the PTI to hand over the suspected expired yesterday. Since then, a heavy police contingency has remained in place, blocking off traffic in the area.

A meeting chaired by the CM today reviewed the progress of legal action against the miscreants involved in the May 9 incidents.

Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir was in attendance alongside the chief secretary, inspector general of Police and other concerned top state officials.

The government also approved plans to hand out cash rewards for identifying the suspects involved in the 'terrorist' incidents, while concern was also expressed over the illegal facilitation of the named suspects in the attack on the Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) office.

Reportedly the judge's son-in-law was involved in arson and vandalism at a military installation.

In the meeting, it was decided to send an official reference against a judge for the "illegal and unconstitutional facilitation of terrorists" involved in attacks on state and military installations.

“Facilitation of the suspects is equivalent to the murder of justice,” maintained the meeting as it decided to challenge the facilitation of the named accused.

Meanwhile, CM Naqvi ordered a thorough follow-up of the cases registered against the miscreants and directed the concerned commissioners and RPOs to hold daily meetings to review the process of prosecution.

"Attackers of army installations and public assets do not deserve any exemption," the CM said noting that May 9 was a "dark day in Pakistan's history when terrorism was carried out under a nefarious plan".

The meeting was also briefed that through geo-fencing, human intelligence, social media and NADRA, the identification and arrest of the accused is being ensured.

According to official reports, there is "irrefutable evidence emerging of telephonic communication" between the culprits and the PTI's "top leadership".

At least 628 such calls have been traced in Lahore alone, the meeting was told.