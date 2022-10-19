Share:

ISLAMABAD-A driver of a private construction company was killed by his wife with a sharp knife after learning about his first marriage, informed police on Tuesday. The incident took place in a house located in Sector G-12, the limits of Police Station (PS) Golra, police added. A murder case has been registered against the suspected killer identified as Muskan Bibi, a resident of Kohat. Police moved the body to Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) for autopsy where the deceased was identified as Tanvir Anjum (34), hailing from Jhelum. According to police, Tanvir Anjum was residing with her second wife Muskan Bibi in a rented house near Chaudhry Market in G-12 Sector and was employed in a construction company as a driver. The owner of the company made a phone call on the cell number of Tanvir after noticing his absence at the workplace, police said adding that the call was received by his wife Muskan who confessed to have killed her husband and said that the body was lying in a room of the house. The company owner alerted police about the occurrence of the incident which rushed to the scene and moved the body to hospital for postmortem.

While the accused managed to escape from the scene.

According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigations revealed that Tanvir had married with a woman some years ago and had two sons. He said he divorced first wife and contracted a second marriage with Muskan but kept his matrimonial status a secret. “His second wife killed him with a sharp knife after knowing about his first marriage and siblings and fled from the scene,” he said.

He said that police have launched a manhunt to arrest the killer after filing a case against her.

Meanwhile, a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle outside a shopping mall on GT Road in Taxila killing the rider on the spot and injuring the other. Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to hospital for postmortem and medical treatment. The deceased has been identified as Asad Gohar and the injured as Zohaib Gohar (11). The dumper driver fled from the scene while police are trying to arrest him after filing a case against him, sources said.