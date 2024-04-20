Day after PTI disrupts Zardari’s speech, Bilawal says not afraid of monkeys

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday called for prioritising national interests over partisan agendas as it would lead to political as well as economic stability in the country.

Speaking to journalists here, Bilawal urged political unity in fostering foreign relations.

Commenting on the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud’s visit, he hailed it as a significant opportunity for investment and said that political parties must unite on foreign policy. On the reconciliation, Chairman Bhutto reiterated the PPP’s commitment to national unity and highlighted key demands for economic, reconciliation, and judicial reforms.

Reflecting on the recent events, he criticised the opposition’s reaction during Aseefa Bhutto Zardari’s oath-taking, attributing their uproar to apprehension.

The PPP chief said they were not afraid of “jungle’s monkeys,” adding that his party has a history of fighting dictators.

He emphasized the resilience of the PPP against historical challenges, including dictatorial regimes, reaffirming their commitment to democratic principles.

Highlighting the significance of President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent parliamentary address, he underscored the imperative of prioritizing national interests over partisan agendas.

He criticized the opposition’s lack of engagement in parliamentary duties, emphasizing the need for constructive dialogue to address pressing issues facing Pakistan.

Regarding counterterrorism efforts, Bilawal criticized the previous government’s policies, particularly concerning the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and cross-border dynamics.

He advocated for a coherent national security strategy, stressing the importance of unity in combating terrorism.

In response to questions about the opposition’s conduct during President Zardari’s address, Bilawal urged unity on foreign affairs matters, cautioning against detrimental impacts on international perceptions.

Discussing climate change and its repercussions, Bilawal emphasized the need for proactive measures to mitigate environmental disasters, advocating for sustainable development strategies.

Addressing the economic concerns, the PPP Chairman expressed reservations about certain interim government decisions, particularly regarding wheat imports, and highlighted the importance of addressing growers’ grievances.

Bilawal commended the Sindh police for thwarting a terror plot and called for concerted efforts to combat terrorism, both domestically and regionally.

Regarding the protest movement expected by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) in Sindh, Bilawal said if JUI-F holds protest, “we will facilitate them.”

He added: “Maulana sahib is a senior politician and has been given wrong impression by his people that they lost the elections through rigging. He should investigate whether there was rigging or his own people are giving this wrong impression to hide their own weaknesses,” he said.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman should protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhaw Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Dera Ismail Khan, and other parts of the province. “Does he think that rigging was done in Larkana and fair and transparent elections were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw,” Bilawal questioned.