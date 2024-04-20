Saturday, April 20, 2024
DC for timely preparations for heavy rains

Our Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa chaired a meeting to review the measures being taken to keep the people safe from the expected heavy rains in Punjab.

He instructed the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committees officers and staff to remain alert and work under a better strategy. He said that timely drainage of rainwater should be ensured.

The DC directed that the sewerage lines be cleaned and the manhole covers be in place. He said that notices should be issued to the owners of dilapidated buildings and such buildings should be evacuated.

He said that the Rescue 1122 disaster response teams should remain active during the expected rains. The meeting was attended by the Chief Officer of the Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, officers from Rescue 1122, Municipal Committees, Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and the District Council.

Our Staff Reporter

