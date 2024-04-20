DIG directs SSPs to show zero tolerance to outlaws

HYDERABAD - DIG Hy­derabad Tariq Razzak Dharejo has directed the police offi­cials of all the 9 districts in Hy­derabad Police Range to show zero tolerance to the outlaws involved in organized crimes and to those selling narcotics, mainpuri and gutka. In this regard he chaired a meeting at the police headquarters here on Friday, attended by SSPs, DSP and In charge officials of district based Crime Investi­gation Agency (CIA). He asked the officials to step up the on­going crackdown against the absconders as directed by the Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon. The DIG also emphasized that the stolen and snatched vehicles should be recovered and returned to their owners. During the meeting, the SSPs shared statistics of ongoing crackdown in their respective districts. The meeting dis­cussed in detail the measures taken so far to curb the street crimes, robberies, vehicle lift­ing, drug peddling and other organized crimes.