Saturday, April 20, 2024
DIG pays surprise visit to Karachi Company police station

Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Deputy Inspector Gen­eral (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, conducted a surprise in­spection of the Karachi Company police station on Friday. During his visit, DIG Bukhari interacted with citizens and inquired about their experience with the station’s staff. He also reviewed police records, including the daily register (roznamcha), and inspected the front desk, record room, lockup, investigation offi­cers’ rooms, and residential barracks. DIG Bukhari em­phasized that any inappro­priate behaviour towards citizens would be met with strict disciplinary action. He directed police officials to make full use of available resources to ensure public convenience.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

