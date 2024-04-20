Gold rate up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 and was sold at Rs250,700 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs250,200 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs214,935 against the sale price of Rs214,506 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.197,024 from Rs.196,631, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,780 and Rs.2,383.40 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to 2,400 from $2,395, the Association reported.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.30.10 per share closing at Rs.8,350.00, followed by Services Industries Limited with Rs.9.50 decline to close at Rs.602.50.