Intermediate first annual exams 2024 start

ISLAMABAD - The Intermediate first annual examinations for 2024, organized by the Board of Intermediate and Second­ary Education, Rawalpindi, commenced on Friday with thorough preparations completed, as stated by a spokesperson. These examinations are taking place across 195 centres, distributed among various dis­tricts, with 29 in Attock, 30 in Chakwal, 12 in Talag­ang, 29 in Jhelum, 8 in Murree, and 87 in Rawalpindi district. To ensure the fairness and transparency of the examination process, all necessary examination staff have been appointed, and close monitoring of the examination centres is being conducted with the assistance of the district administration. Mobile inspectors, chairman squads, and district vigilance committees are scheduled to visit these centres.

Chairman Education Board, Rawalpindi, Mu­hammad Adnan Khan, has emphasized the impo­sition of Section 144 at all examination centres, indicating a zero-tolerance policy towards any involvement of the cheating mafia. Additionally, strict measures are being implemented against electronic malpractices, with severe penalties out­lined under relevant ordinances and acts.

Furthermore, the Chairman Education Board has emphasized collaborative efforts with Deputy Commissioners, Directors, CEOs, and the District Administration to ensure fairness and transpar­ency in the examination process. Daily visits to examination centres are being conducted, with reports submitted to the Board for effective moni­toring and management. Lists of examination staff have been shared with relevant departments for coordination. In addition to these measures, the Special Branch is conducting secret surveillance of all examination centres, reporting directly to the Board. The overarching goal remains to provide the best examination facilities to students, with ongoing monitoring overseen by the Controller of Examinations, Prof. Sajid Mahmood Farooqui.