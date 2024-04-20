Intermittent rain persists in federal capital

ISLAMABAD - Intermittent rain persisted in parts of the federal capital on Friday, in line with the forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), maintaining the cold season’s grip by keeping temperatures low.
Light to moderate rain, accompanied by windstorms and lightning, began on Thursday afternoon and continued into Friday with intermittent breaks, occasionally escalating into heavy downpours. Typically, April marks a transition from cold to hot weather, but this year, two continuous rain spells with minimal breaks have impeded this transition. The ongoing rainy weather, coupled with dropping temperatures, has compelled citizens to retrieve their warm clothing, which many had stored away in anticipation of hot weather. Particularly vulnerable are the elderly and children, who face increased risks of illness during extreme weather conditions.
Weather experts attribute these unusual patterns to climate change, which is leading to more intense rain-producing systems, causing inundations, landslides, and damage to structures and infrastructure like electric poles.
According to the PMD forecast, rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in various parts of the country, with snowfall likely in mountainous regions. A strong westerly wave continues to affect the upper parts of the country, as indicated by the synoptic situation. The PMD has issued warnings of flash flooding in certain areas and the possibility of landslides in others. Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning pose risks to crops, structures, vehicles, and solar panels.
Given the rain emergency declared in some areas, citizens are advised to limit unnecessary travel and stay indoors during rainfall unless necessary. Recent rainfall measurements indicate significant precipitation in various regions, with temperatures remaining relatively low. The highest maximum temperatures recorded are still below the typical levels for this time of year.