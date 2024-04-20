Police arrest murder suspect at airport

LAHORE - Under the direction of Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, Punjab Police have accelerated the crackdown against A-category proclaimed offenders who is residing abroad, in continuation of which, Punjab Police, by conducting another timely operation, arrested the accused who tried to escape abroad after the murder incident from the airport. According to the details, the proclaimed offender Ikram Naseer had shot and killed a citizen in the limits of Kunjah Gujrat police station in 2022. The team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala was actively working for the arrest of proclaimed offender Ikram Naseer for the last two years and the name of the criminal Ikram Naseer was also included in the watch list at the airport. Spokesman of Punjab Police said that the proclaimed offender was arrested on Friday morning while he was trying to escape abroad from the airport. Proclaimed offender Ikram Naseer was placed on watch list and has been arrested by the Special Operation Cell team, further legal action is being taken against him. According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, this year, 28 dangerous proclaimed offenders have been arrested and extradited back to Pakistan from various countries. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the police team for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offender from the airport. The IGP said that the accused should be punished after completing the legal process. Dr Usman Anwar directed that the accused who escaped abroad after committing serious crimes should be arrested and brought back to Pakistan in effective coordination with FIA and Interpol.