Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police intensifies crackdown on polluting vehicles

APP
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has escalated its ef­forts to combat environ­mental pollution caused by smoke-emitting vehi­cles and pressure horns. A public relations officer an­nounced on Friday that, un­der the special directives of SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the ICP has stepped up its crackdown on vehicles contributing to environmental degradation and using pressure horns. All Zonal DSPs have been instructed to take decisive action against vehicles that pollute the environment. Mobile squads of the Islam­abad Capital Police have been mobilized to enforce the campaign against vehi­cles emitting smoke.

Tags:

APP

