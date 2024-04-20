Police intensifies crackdown on polluting vehicles

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has escalated its efforts to combat environmental pollution caused by smoke-emitting vehicles and pressure horns. A public relations officer announced on Friday that, under the special directives of SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, the ICP has stepped up its crackdown on vehicles contributing to environmental degradation and using pressure horns. All Zonal DSPs have been instructed to take decisive action against vehicles that pollute the environment. Mobile squads of the Islamabad Capital Police have been mobilized to enforce the campaign against vehicles emitting smoke.