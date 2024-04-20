RCCI chief for promoting law-abiding culture

ISLAMABAD - The business community has raised grave concerns over the alleged violation of rules and regulations by certain quarters in the tobacco industry saying this trend would discourage the spirit of others who are law abiding and promoting the industrial sector.

The business community was of the view that the law-abiding companies have to suffer due to the offense of the violators getting favours via undue means.

In a statement here on Friday, president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Saqib Rafique, demanded the government to plug in the gaps in tax collection so that no one was allowed to mould laws in their favour. He added that loopholes in tax collection amount to giving undue favours to individuals which would discourage law-abiding business groups in the country.

“As a result, law-abiding traders and industrialists have to bear burden in the shape of excessive taxes” he said.

Such practices run contrary to the principles of promotion of business and trade,” the RCCI President said adding that the government should look into the matter.