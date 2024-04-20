Youth killed by robbers in Shikarpur

SHIKRPUR - Bandits shot dead a youth for offering resistance during a robbery on Quetta Road National Highway near Shikarpur, police said on Friday. According to relatives of the deceased, six unknown armed accused chased them on a motorcycle and stopped and robbed them after a distance. During the robbery, youngster Noor Hasan tried to resist them after which the robbers shot him and he died on the spot. Later, on receiving information, police reached the crime scene and started investigations and shifted the body to Shikarpur Civil Hospital for post-mortem, Police said the victim was identified as Noor Hasan Bugti, a resident of Balochistan.