Youth killed by robbers in Shikarpur

SHIKRPUR - Bandits shot dead a youth for offering resis­tance during a robbery on Quetta Road National Highway near Shikarpur, police said on Friday. Ac­cording to relatives of the deceased, six unknown armed accused chased them on a motorcycle and stopped and robbed them after a distance. During the robbery, youngster Noor Hasan tried to re­sist them after which the robbers shot him and he died on the spot. Later, on receiving information, police reached the crime scene and started inves­tigations and shifted the body to Shikarpur Civil Hospital for post-mor­tem, Police said the victim was identified as Noor Hasan Bugti, a resident of Balochistan.