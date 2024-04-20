Saturday, April 20, 2024
Youth killed by robbers in Shikarpur

Agencies
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SHIKRPUR   -   Bandits shot dead a youth for offering resis­tance during a robbery on Quetta Road National Highway near Shikarpur, police said on Friday. Ac­cording to relatives of the deceased, six unknown armed accused chased them on a motorcycle and stopped and robbed them after a distance. During the robbery, youngster Noor Hasan tried to re­sist them after which the robbers shot him and he died on the spot. Later, on receiving information, police reached the crime scene and started inves­tigations and shifted the body to Shikarpur Civil Hospital for post-mor­tem, Police said the victim was identified as Noor Hasan Bugti, a resident of Balochistan.

