Caretaker govt committed to financial prudence amid challenges, says PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Saturday said that in the midst of economic challenges, their unwavering commitment to financial prudence stood strong.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister said, "From vendors to lawyers, farmers to en­gineers, artists to doctors, and every other segment of the society, their contribution propels the Pakistani Dream." "Together, with this diverse support, we are journeying towards a brighter and more prosperous fu­ture for our nation," he added.

The post also carried a short video clip of an address by the caretaker prime minister to the cabinet mem­bers, regarding financial discipline, during a maiden meeting held on Friday. Also, Caretaker Prime Min­ister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Satur­day said that the government would ensure the implementation of re­forms in the power and energy sec­tors of the country.

He was talking to Caretaker Min­ister for Energy, Power and Petro­leum Muhammad Ali who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minis­ter said that reforms in the energy and power sectors of the country were critical to national economic stability and development. He also extended his good wishes and con­gratulations to Muhammad Ali on assuming the responsibilities Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday here visited former pro­vincial minister Mir Sar­fraz Chakar Domki in a hospital to inquire af­ter his health. The prime minister prayed for his early recovery and health.The PM also expressed sorrow and grief over the death of the wife of Lt. General Abdul Qadir Ba­loch. “Deeply sorrowed to learn about the demise of the wife of Lt General Abdul Qadir Baloch. May Allah elevate the station of the deceased and give comfort to the bereaved family. Amen,” the PM tweeted late Saturday.