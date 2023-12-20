Bike lifter gang busted, 2 stolen motorcycles recovered

KARACHI - The police busted three-member bike lifter gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles here on Tuesday. The police on a tip-off, launched crack down in jurisdiction of Chakiwara police station in Karachi. During operation, three members of a bike lifter gang including Yaqoob, Muhammad Ali and Nawaz and Nawaz were arrested besides recovery of two stolen motorcycles. The detainees were involved in stealing motorcycles from different areas of the city. The police impounded the recovered bikes and shifted the nabbed bike lifters to police station for further investigations.