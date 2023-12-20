BoG chief visits Khyber College of Dentistry

PESHAWAR - The Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG), Dr. Umar Ayub, received a warm wel­come at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) on Tuesday. Dean KCD, Prof Dr Nasir Shah, along with the faculty members, ex­tended a cordial recep­tion, which Dr Ayub ap­preciated.

An important meet­ing took place during the visit, focusing on cru­cial discussions. Among the key topics discussed was the establishment of a Basic Sciences Depart­ment aimed at provid­ing a robust foundation in natural phenome­na related to Dentistry processes. Additionally, plans were discussed to introduce an Emergen­cy Ward, offering imme­diate medical attention to patients requiring ur­gent treatment.

The initiation of an Oral Medicine Postgrad­uate Program was also deliberated, aimed at of­fering advanced diag­nosis and medical treat­ment for conditions concerning the mouth, face, salivary glands, and jaw bones.

Highlighting their com­mitment to quality pa­tient care and outcomes, Dr. Ayub emphasized the regular submission of monthly Clinical Au­dit Reports. These re­ports entail systematic reviews of care against explicit criteria, demon­strating a continuous ef­fort to improve patient care standards.

During the Q&A ses­sion, Chairman BOG ad­dressed various queries, including resolving is­sues related to the grad­ing structure and elabo­rating on the benefits of the MTI Act concerning job security, educational leaves, accommodations, allowances, and parking matters.

Closing the meeting, Chairman BOG encour­aged attendees to submit their proposals for pro­motional issues. These proposals would be pre­sented to the election commission and dis­cussed further in the up­coming meeting.