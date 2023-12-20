Wednesday, December 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

BoG chief visits Khyber College of Dentistry

Our Staff Reporter
December 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG), Dr. Umar Ayub, received a warm wel­come at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) on Tuesday. Dean KCD, Prof Dr Nasir Shah, along with the faculty members, ex­tended a cordial recep­tion, which Dr Ayub ap­preciated.

An important meet­ing took place during the visit, focusing on cru­cial discussions. Among the key topics discussed was the establishment of a Basic Sciences Depart­ment aimed at provid­ing a robust foundation in natural phenome­na related to Dentistry processes. Additionally, plans were discussed to introduce an Emergen­cy Ward, offering imme­diate medical attention to patients requiring ur­gent treatment. 

The initiation of an Oral Medicine Postgrad­uate Program was also deliberated, aimed at of­fering advanced diag­nosis and medical treat­ment for conditions concerning the mouth, face, salivary glands, and jaw bones.

KP CS inspects various sections of Central Jail Peshawar

Highlighting their com­mitment to quality pa­tient care and outcomes, Dr. Ayub emphasized the regular submission of monthly Clinical Au­dit Reports. These re­ports entail systematic reviews of care against explicit criteria, demon­strating a continuous ef­fort to improve patient care standards.

During the Q&A ses­sion, Chairman BOG ad­dressed various queries, including resolving is­sues related to the grad­ing structure and elabo­rating on the benefits of the MTI Act concerning job security, educational leaves, accommodations, allowances, and parking matters.

Closing the meeting, Chairman BOG encour­aged attendees to submit their proposals for pro­motional issues. These proposals would be pre­sented to the election commission and dis­cussed further in the up­coming meeting.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703020521.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023