BoG chief visits Khyber College of Dentistry

PESHAWAR - The Chairman of the Board of Governors (BOG), Dr. Umar Ayub, received a warm welcome at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD) on Tuesday. Dean KCD, Prof Dr Nasir Shah, along with the faculty members, extended a cordial reception, which Dr Ayub appreciated.
An important meeting took place during the visit, focusing on crucial discussions. Among the key topics discussed was the establishment of a Basic Sciences Department aimed at providing a robust foundation in natural phenomena related to Dentistry processes. Additionally, plans were discussed to introduce an Emergency Ward, offering immediate medical attention to patients requiring urgent treatment.
The initiation of an Oral Medicine Postgraduate Program was also deliberated, aimed at offering advanced diagnosis and medical treatment for conditions concerning the mouth, face, salivary glands, and jaw bones.
Highlighting their commitment to quality patient care and outcomes, Dr. Ayub emphasized the regular submission of monthly Clinical Audit Reports. These reports entail systematic reviews of care against explicit criteria, demonstrating a continuous effort to improve patient care standards.
During the Q&A session, Chairman BOG addressed various queries, including resolving issues related to the grading structure and elaborating on the benefits of the MTI Act concerning job security, educational leaves, accommodations, allowances, and parking matters.
Closing the meeting, Chairman BOG encouraged attendees to submit their proposals for promotional issues. These proposals would be presented to the election commission and discussed further in the upcoming meeting.