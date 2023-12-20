First shipment of dried Chilies exported from Pakistan to China: CM Baqar

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has urged Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq to allocate Sindh its rightful portion of natural gas under Article 158 of the Constitution, so that the industrial and business activities in the province may be carried out smoothly. In a DO letter addressed to the prime minister, CM Baqar said that Sindh was facing an acute shortage of gas in all industrial zones, first, due to its complete closure for two days every week (Saturday and Sunday) and secondly, because of deplorably low pressure for the remaining days.

The CM pointed out that the situation has crippled the industrial and business activities in the province. “The industrial and business community has been imploring an uninterrupted supply of gas with full pressure; however, there has been no favourable response from the concerned authorities,” he told the PM and said that since the foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan have already dipped to $12.302 billion, the shortage of gas has only aggravated this situation as exporters are unable to meet the deadlines.

According to the excerpt of the letter, the CM told the prime minister that Article 158 of the Constitution was quite clear that the first right of usage of gas was for that province where it is produced: the province of Sindh generates 65 per cent of the total gas of the country. He said that in previous years, 211 mmcfd gas was allotted to SNGP instead of SSGC in violation of Article 158, which should now be diverted back to SSGC.

The CM urged the PM that the production from new wells was being allotted in violation of the historical practice of a 50:50 ratio that was the allocation of Mari Field. “Sindh is also being compelled to buy RLNG (imported gas) which is violative of the Constitution, because the province is not obligated to offer gas to other provinces, except what is available as surplus,” the CM said.

Justice Baqar urged the prime minister that the closure of gas for two days a week (Saturday and Sunday) in all industrial zones may be done away with, and uninterrupted gas with full pressure be ensured. He said that Sindh may be provided its due share of natural gas as constitution so that industrial and business activities could flourish. The interim CM urged the caretaker prime minister to direct the concerned authorities to resolve the serious issue of gas in the larger interest of the province.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Sindh is responsible for contributing approximately 80 per cent of the total national production of Chillies, which amounts to 144,000 metric tons. This he said while speaking at the ceremony of the First Shipment of Dried Chilies Exported from Pakistan to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Agricultural Project. The program was attended by Consul General of China Mr Yang Mr Yundong, Mr Zheng Project Manager Sichuan Litong Food Co, Ltd.

Federal Minister of Food Security & Research Kausar Abdullah Malik and Chinese Ambassador Jian Zaidong recorded messages were shown on the screen. The CM said that the Agriculture Department’s Research Institute, Kunri has developed two new varieties (Kunri-I and Nageena), which produced 25-30 per cent more yield than local varieties. He added that Chillies produced in Kunri were renowned for their colour and taste.

“The establishment of dehydration and processing facilities could help minimise aflatoxin growth and improve its quality and demand in the international market, which contributes to earning foreign exchange.

The CM said that Sindh was endowed with fertile lands and a diverse climate, and it represented an abundant reservoir of agricultural potential. “Our province, with its storied history in agriculture, stands poised to leverage these resources for sustainable and innovative practices,” he said and added that as we observed the noteworthy achievements of Chinese Agri-products company, Sichuan Litong, we recognize the transformative partnerships that could elevate our agricultural landscape and bring tangible benefits to our farmers.

Justice Baqar said that In Pakistan, chillies were grown on more than 143,000 acres giving the production of 144,000 metric tons, approximately. “Sindh contributes about 80 per cent in national production,” he disclosed and said that in Sindh, major chilli growing districts were Umarkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Shikarpur.

The potential for trade, cooperation, and industry-level partnerships between China and Pakistan is vast.