Ukraine says all production capacities ready to produce 1 million drones in 2024

Ukraine said on Wednesday that all production capacities are ready for it to produce 1 million drones in 2024.

“All production capacities are ready, contracting for 2024 begins,” Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin said on Telegram.

He recalled remarks by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday that Kyiv will produce 1 million drones next year, Kamyshin said this number is for first person view (FPV) drones alone and that more than 50,000 FPV drones were produced by the country in December.

“In addition to FPV drones, we are already able to produce more than 10,000 mid-range strike drones and 1,000+ drones with a range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) in the next year,” he further said.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said in an end-of-year press conference that Ukraine will produce 1 million drones next year and that they will do “everything to make it happen.”

“I am positive about increasing the production of drones, and the creation of special units, and there should be a special drone management infrastructure,” he added.​​​​​​