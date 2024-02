PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed came out from hiding on Monday and secured tran­sit bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC). PHC Chief Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan approved the transit bail petition of the PTI leader, who had not been seen in public for a few months now. The court granted relief to Javed against bail bonds worth Rs100,000 and ordered the PTI senator to appear be­fore the court concerned.