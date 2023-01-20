Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwigs considered on Friday appointing Imran Khan as party’s patron-in-chief in an effort to avoid the legal danger of losing the chairmanship.

Party insiders claimed the PTI had a backup strategy to combat the legal potential of the Imran’s removal from chairmanship. Even with the new appointment, Imran Khan will still have complete authority to oversee party affairs, added the sources.

In the case of possible legal action against Mr Khan, sources said the party’s top brass had agreed to abandon all plans to do so. They also said there would be no need to amend the party constitution for the new position.