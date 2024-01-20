Man killed, another kidnapped in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - A 52-year-old security guard was murdered in a government owned housing society while a group of unknwon men, most of them wearing police uniform, have allegedly kidnapped a young man from High Court Road, in­formed sources on Friday.

Police have registered a mur­der case against unknown kill­ers and the heirs of the missing young man approached City Police Officer for his recovery/ information about his where­abouts, they said. According to sources, Saddar Bairooni police, on an information provided by locals, recovered a dead body of a security guard, identified as Rashid Iqbal, form a seasonal Nullah adjacent to Punjab Hous­ing Society on Adiala Road and shifted it to District Headquar­ters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy.

The man was killed by un­known killers by cutting his jugu­lar vein with a blunt weapon and threw body in a seasonal Nullah, they said. Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni Sub Inspector (SI) Nad­im Zafar, however, when contact­ed for his comments, confirmed the occurrence of murder. He said that Rashid Iqbal was living in Bakra Mandi was originally belonged to Choha Khalsa Kahu­ta. He said that he was working a labourer and security guard for earning livelihood. He said that Rashid was killed by unknown persons over old enmity. Police had obtained information that Rashid was killed on a place where he worked as security guard. He said police registered case against unknown killers and began investigation. In yet another incident, a group of unknown people (most of them were wearing Punjab police uni­form) have allegedly kidnapped a young man namely Zain Ijaz Mashih from High Court Road, informed sources.

Junaid Ijaz, the brother of missing young man, has ap­proached CPO Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani for recovery of his brother from the captivity of the kidnappers.

According to sources, the young man Zain Ijaz Masih was travelling in his car when a group of unknown persons riding in another white coloured car in­tercepted him at High Court Road at 6:30pm on January 18. Four persons (wearing police uniform) stepped out from white coloured car and pulled out Zain from his vehicle. The kidnappers bundled the young man into other car and moved him to an unknown location. The car of the victim was also taken away by the kidnappers, they said.