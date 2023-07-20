Thursday, July 20, 2023
PM Shehbaz to launch IT projects in Islamabad today

PM Shehbaz to launch IT projects in Islamabad today
Web Desk
9:49 AM | July 20, 2023
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will launch National Information Technology seminar and IT projects in Islamabad on Thursday.

The seminar is aimed at unifying efforts of all stakeholders for the common goal of promoting IT exports. Leading IT companies will establish their stalls at the event

The seminar will also feature Destination Pakistan, Tech Lift Boot Camp, First Knowledge Park for Women in Azad Kashmir, Agri-Tech Incubator Faisalabad and Centre of Excellence in Gaming and Animation.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir will be the guest of honour at the ceremony. 

