Saud Shakeel, Imamul Haq drive Pakistan to remarkable victory over Sri Lanka in first Test

Pakistan on Thursday sealed a remarkable four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a thrilling climax to five-day battle of first Test at Galle.

Imamul Haq’s unbeaten fifty guided the team to take 1-0 lead in the two-match series and bagged second win in 11 Test matches since the beginning of 2022.

The team green achieved the target of 131 runs in early session as the hosts bowling line except Jayasuriya, who claimed three wickets in the second innings, failed to perform.

With Babar Azam and Imamul Haq on the crease, the team green resumed the day five play on 48-3, requiring 83 runs to go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Babar Azam was dismissed by Jayasuriya for 24 in early session. After his departure, Pakistan lost two quick wickets of Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed. At this point, Salman Ali Agha smashed much-need boundary to help team bag the victory.

The victory sees Pakistan join India at the top of the World Test Championship standings with a 100 percent win-percentage after one match apiece in the new cycle.

Pakistan will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record when the second Test against Sri Lanka commences in Colombo on Monday.

Babar's side missed out on qualifying for the recent World Test Championship Final (2021-23), with Australia defeating India in the decider at The Oval last month.

On day four, Pakistan remained on course for victory in the opening test against Sri Lanka despite a top-order wobble chasing a meagre victory target of 131 at Galle on Wednesday.

With the help of Saud Shakeel's double ton in the first innings, Babar Azam's side had been in charge after claiming a handy first-innings lead of 149 in the first match of the two-test series.

Their spin trio of Noman Ali (3-75), Abrar Ahmed (3-68) and Agha Salman (2-39) further consolidated their position by bowling out Sri Lanka for 279 in their second innings.

For the home side, Dhananjaya de Silva followed his first-innings hundred with 82, Nishan Madushka made 52 and Ramesh Mendis contributed 42 before they were all out.

Babar was batting on six with opener Imam-ul-Haq on 25 at the other end.

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood and then ran out nightwatchman Noman Ali to at least prevent it from being a cakewalk for Pakistan.