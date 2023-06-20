969MW Neelum Jhelum Project to restart generation by end of July

ISLAMABAD-The 969-megawatt Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will restart power generation by the end of July, almost after a year of its closure.

Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station is likely to resume electricity generation by the end of next month as hectic efforts are underway to complete the remedial works being carried out in tail race tunnel of the project, said the management of Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power project in a briefing given to Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani during his visit to the project Monday. Power generation from Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had to be discontinued on July 4, 2022, following a malfunction that occurred in the tunnel. Neelum Jhelum Power Plant has two tunnels and there was blockage in one of the three and a half kilometers long tunnel.

The chairman had a detailed visit of the 3.5-Km long tail race tunnel, the affected stretch in particular, said WAPDA spokesperson here. The consultants, dilating upon the progress of rehabilitation works, briefed the chairman that concrete lining is in progress in the area that had collapsed and caused blockade of the tail race tunnel. It was informed that rest of affected area is also being strengthened through lattice girders and rock bolting followed by shot crete inside the tunnel. The contractor has been carrying out rehabilitation works round-the-clock in accordance with the guidelines of the international consultants. The chairman urged the project team to complete the remedial works as per the timeline and re-start Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station by end of next month without any compromise on structural integrity of the project.

Later, Chairman WAPDA presided over Board of Directors (BOD) meeting of Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Company, held at the project site. The BOD members also visited the power house and the tunnel. It is pertinent to mention that the 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project started electricity generation in April 2018. Prior to blockade of its tail race tunnel last year, the project had provided more than 18 billion units of electricity to the national grid.