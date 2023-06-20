Modern technology to help facilitates retiring teachers: DEO

LAHORE - District Education Officer (El­ementary) Sialkot Atta Elahi Chaudhry has said that from June 20, 2023, complete process of retirement of teachers and subsequent financial benefits would be completed with the help of modern technology. Talking to APP on Monday, he said all procedures would be started one month prior to retirement of teachers. The DEO Elementary said that all docu­ments would be received through online and all fi­nancial benefits would be transferred to the teach­er’s bank account after one week of retirement. He said that once the system was implemented, the teachers would not have to visit the district ac­counts office. He said that after June 20, 2023, the procedure for completing the retirement process manually would be completely abolished. He said that after Lahore, Sialkot would be the second dis­trict in Punjab to use modern technology for facili­tating teachers.