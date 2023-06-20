Saggian cattle market shifted to Dosaku Chowk

LAHORE - To ensure smooth traffic flow on the main entry and exit artery of the city, Sagian cattle market has been shifted to Dosaku Chowk near Sagian due to the ongoing Shahdara Chowk flyover construction project. Deputy Commis­sioner official sources told APP the market area was much closer to the heart of the provincial metropolis, but the decision to organise the cattle mar­ket at Dosaku Chowk would help avoid traffic jams and nuisance for citizens, adding that the administration would take strict action against illegal cattle markets. Sources said that besides one permanent cattle market, which had been set up at Shahpur Kanjran, 10 other makeshift markets and sale points, and three temporary markets have been established at LDA Avenue-I (on Raiwind Road) and Pine Avenue Road, Nishter Zone at LDA City (near Sidhar Village at Kahna Kachha, two at Allama Iqbal Zone at NFC Society (near Bahria Town) and Raiwind (near Have­li Markaz, opposite Nisar Spring Mills on Sundar Road), and one each sell­ing point at Turkey Road, near LWMC dumping point in Lakhodair (Wagha Zone), Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, near Saggian Road (Data Ganj Baksh Zone), Site for IT University (Main Campus) on Barki Road, near Paragon Society (Aziz Bhatti Zone), Faqeer Muhammad Dagya Road, near SNGPL Office (Ravi Zone) and Sports Complex at Adda Rakh Chabeel, near Manwan Hospital (Shalimar Zone). Like last year, the La­hore district administration intends to prohibit trading sacrificial animals out­side these markets. Meanwhile, it may be mentioned here that the operations of 118 public cattle markets in Punjab, such as parking fee and allied servic­es, animal levy were auctioned for Rs 5.56 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is Rs 1.84 billion more than the ongoing financial year 2022-23 that will end on June 30.

LIVESTOCK EXTENSION DG VISITS CATTLE MARKETS

Livestock (Extension) Director Gen­eral Dr Iqbal Shahid visited different cattle markets on Monday, which have been set up in the provincial capital for sale and purchase of sacrificial ani­mals, and reviewed the arrangements.

According to official sources here, he also visited checkposts, established to protect animals from ticks. The DG also checked presence of staff, availability of medicines and arrangements related to cattle markets.

Dr Iqbal Shahid directed the op­eration managers of cattle markets to ensure proper arrangements in the markets. Livestock Lahore Division Di­rector and Additional Deputy Directors also accompanied the DG.