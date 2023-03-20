Share:

FAISALABAD/LAHORE - Federal Interior Min­ister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said Sunday that signing of an Interna­tional Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement by Im­ran Khan and then its violation by his govern­ment was a deep-root­ed conspiracy to desta­bilise Pakistan, which would be foiled with people's support.

The minister while talking to reporters at his res­idence said that Imran Khan is an ill-mannered person and there were no expectation from him to respect even women. The minister regretted that Imran Khan gave foul remarks about PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who was bold­ly exposing his [Imran’s] agen­da and his false allegations to mislead the masses. He was also cheating the state institutions and when he failed, he tried to intimidate them by organising public rallies.

Rana Sana refuted Imran’s claim that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate him. He rejected the PTI chief’s claim that he wanted to go to Judicial Complex, but the government stopped his supporters to cre­ate chaos and kill him. The min­ister said that about two weeks ago, he (Imran) had attacked the Judicial Complex with his supporters and once again he tried to repeat that episode just to avoid judicial proceedings against him.

He said that there was no jus­tification to take 300-400 work­ers with him, out of which many were armed.

He said as per decided list, the selected persons were already inside the Judicial Complex, but he wanted to create unrest to skip the process of indictment against him. He said that if the practice started, then nobody would bow before the law and try to avoid the judicial process by intimidating courts.

The minister alleged that Far­ah Gogi had looted billions of rupees, but she was still not ar­rested. He said that Imran Kham himself was involved in a scam of Rs 50 billion and a proper­ty of Rs 7 billion was registered in the name of al-Qadir Trust, owned by him and her wife.

He said that no case was insti­tuted against Farah Gogi, who plundered and shifted wealth outside the country.

He said that allegation of Toshakhana had been estab­lished, but Imran Khan was not allowing the court process and his attendance was marked on the road. He actually crippled the judicial system and was not ready to accept the supremacy of law. He is in habit of intimi­dating officers, Rana Sanaullah added.

The minister alleged that during his around four years tenure, Imran Khan instituted narcotics case against him and forced Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Sheharyar Afridi to public­ly swear that he was involved in it. He clarified despite val­id having search warrants, the police did not enter the fami­ly area, but Imran Khan would have to answer why he had kept 100 armed terrorists in his residence.

He said that DIG Shehzad Bukhari was also manhandled as he was on official duty to comply with the court orders. He said that illegal weapons, petrol bombs and miscreants had been nabbed from his residence. He is actually crit­icising Maryam Nawaz, as she was exposing his misdeeds. The minister said Imran Khan had dissolved the assemblies to create chaos and anarchy in the country.

Comparing Imran’s tenure with Nawaz Sharif’s era, Rana Sana said the PML-N govern­ment had flushed out terror­ism in addition to eliminating menace of load-shedding. At that time, the growth rate was more than 6 per cent. He said the government had accepted the court decision to conduct elections in two provinces. He said the nation was watching the action and language of Im­ran Khan and would reject him in the elections.

Meanwhile, Expressing her disapproval of the relief given to PTI Chairman Imran by the Islamabad court the other day, Federal Minister for Informa­tion Maryam Aurangzeb Sun­day said that anarchy would spread in the country if the courts continued to compro­mise the writ of the state, the judiciary, and the police.

“The police’s job is to provide protection to the courts which are supposed to be the guard­ian of justice. If the courts com­promise the police writ, then there will be a civil war in the country and every street will have its own law”, she main­tained while addressing a press conference here.

The minister wondered that it had never happened in the history of the country that a criminal was summoned in a court and was provided with the facility to make attendance from his car.

She recalled that the courts in the past used to cancel bails on a delay of one minute. “Today the same courts are making this person sign the attendance reg­ister in the car, a man who is at­tacking these courts with petrol bombs, stones, and clubs”, she averred.

She maintained that the mys­terious silence of “justice sys­tem and law was becoming a threat to this country”. She said that Imran used GB police against Punjab Police and Pun­jab police against the Capital police.

The federal minister warned that if Imran was allowed to flout the law, gangs, hooligans, and terrorists would emerge from every street and attack the courts and police.

“If you think that by giving protection and this concession to a ‘Ladla’ there will be rule of law in this country, then you are wrong,” the minister said without naming any person or institution.

Marriyum said the courts have been summoning a person since August 23 last year but he did not appear and when the court ordered to arrest and produce the person, he instigated his fol­lowers to attack the judiciary.

The minister said Imran, the terrorist, was breaking the law and the Constitution and throw­ing into the dustbin the writ of the state. She said this conces­sion was given to this goon to start attacking police from La­hore and continue making a mockery of law till reaching Is­lamabad.

She said the court had seri­ously “undermined” the writ of police by giving relief to a person who inflicted head in­juries, pelted stones and pet­rol bombs on them and blazed their vehicles.

“There is a question mark for the judiciary and courts wheth­er they want some sort of jun­gle law in the country where a person attacks the state and po­lice in front of the high court and supreme court….,” she said, adding the relief given to Imran Khan yesterday was hard to be found in political and judicial history of the country.

She said Imran Khan obtained eight bails in eight minutes the other day from the courts which was the fastest relief ever re­ceived by anybody in history.

“Imran Khan is a gangster and terrorist who is challenging the writ of the judiciary and state,” she said, adding he would be held accountable in all the cas­es at all cost.

It was a collective responsi­bility of all the pillars of the state to establish its writ and if either of them failed to do so then the country would be left with only the law of jungle, she said, while playing anoth­er video clip during the news conference which showed as how the police vans were at­tacked and their personnel faced sheer resistance from the PTI workers in implement­ing the court’s orders.

The video also showed the stuff recovered by police from Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan while implementing the court’s order regarding search warrant.

The minister said the po­lice found petrol bombs, ka­lashnikovs, weapons, catapults, acrylic balls and terrorists while searching Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence which nowa­days gave a look of the “terror­ists’ bunker”.

She said the history of Pa­kistan was replete with inci­dents whereas arrest warrants of many political leaders were issued, but nobody had react­ed and resisted like Imran Khan who did not look like a political leader from any angle.

She said that Imran Khan was not a politician but a “terrorist”, his Zaman Park residence was a bunker of terrorists and a labo­ratory for petrol bombs.

“Imran Khan who ruled and dominated this country for four years had put all political oppo­nents in death cells to settle po­litical scores. He did not even spare sisters and daughters of political opponents and also got them arrested even from hospi­tal beds.

During PTI rule, she said, the prices of edible items like flour and sugar, cooking oil and elec­tricity and gas tariffs skyrocket­ed which hit the common man badly.

She said when the PDM gov­ernment came to power last year, it had the power and au­thority to arrest Imran Khan but did not want Imran to allow him to play the victim card.

She said that Imran Khan was booked in corruption cas­es, Toshakhana gifts theft, Tyri­an White paternity case as law had taken its course without any interference from the pres­ent government.

The minister said as Imran had no answer to the allega­tions against him, he had set the country on fire through arson and attacking the police.

She said Imran also alleged that the government will kill him after arrest, gave that rea­son for not appearing in court.

The police were only follow­ing court orders, but PTI goons attacked the police and burnt police vans, she said.

“Yesterday it was proved that Imran Khan’s threat to life is bo­gus and if he is sick, there is a plan to kill him, then what hap­pened yesterday,” she ques­tioned.

The minister said Imran Khan was a liar, “terrorist and cow­ardly person and the public saw everything yesterday that this cowardly foreign agent did not want to appear before the court”.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government had repeatedly told the court that Imran would at­tack the writ of the state and past few days actions of Imran Khan and his goons had vindi­cated its stance.

“Imran is intimidating the court with hooliganism and ter­rorism,” she maintained. This [Imran Khan] cowardly per­son from Zaman Park, Lahore to Islamabad Trial Court, armed with weapons attacked but did not appear in the court.

The police, which was trying to implement the court orders, was attacked by Imran Khan’s violent followers, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the masses had seen what happened in Zaman Park before the Islamabad incident.

It was the responsibility of po­lice to protect the society but it had been attacked by a ter­rorist, she said adding the po­lice was the guarantor of soci­ety’s safety, adding that Imran attacked the guarantor of the safety of this society through his terrorist group.

She questioned if the PTI can still be termed a political party after time and again attacking the state and its institutions.

Marriyum said one of the PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid in her leaked audio was heard urging the party workers to buy and compile petrol bombs, batons and other weapons for attack­ing the police.

She said ironically, Imran Khan got offended after his house was searched on the court orders, but in the same area of Mod­el Town, the NAB team entered into the house of the daughter of Shehbaz Sharif without any court order.

On his order, Maryam Nawaz Sharif house was attacked with containers and bulldozers, she said, accusing Imran Khan of sending police to her bedroom without any search warrant.

She said Imran Khan, who did not even own her daughter, had no right to talk about the sanc­tity of home as it was he who himself hid terrorists, weapons, firearms and other weapons in his home to attack the state.

He attacked the court with armed people yesterday just to prevent his indictment in the Toshakhana case, she said, reit­erating that Imran Khan would never present himself before the court.

She said all the PML-N lead­ers including Nawaz Sharif, She­hbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique, Hanif Abbasi and others presented them be­fore the court during the fascist rule of Imran Khan and never resorted to violation of law and Constitution.

Respectable people present­ed themselves before the court, but a gangster and robber like Imran Khan used delaying tac­tics to evade accountability, she said terming Imran Khan a “liar and fraud” who had nothing to prove his innocence in the court.

At the start, the minister said that on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, distribution of free flour to poor people has now started in Gilg­it-Baltistan, Islamabad as well.

She said the supply of free-of-cost flour will also be start­ed in Balochistan, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Sindh.

The government was cleaning up the economic mess created by the Imran Khan regime day and night which had pushed the country at the brink of default.

The minister said that Imran Khan had violated the IMF pro­gramme last year and the PDM government resumed talks with the IMF on tough conditions signed by Imran.