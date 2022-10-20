Share:

Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

The UAE Ambassador also offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and hoped for early rehabilitation of affectees, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, and regional security situation came under discussion.

The COAS said Pakistan valued Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and looked forward to enhancing the bilateral relationships.

Both sides agreed to further enhance cordial relations and enduring strategic partnership.

The COAS appreciated the phenomenal support provided by the UAE government for the flood affectees.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement of diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.