Funeral for SM Zafar held

The funeral of the noted jurist SM Zafar was held in Lahore on Friday.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, and many others participated in the funeral prayers.

In attendance were the senior most judge of the LHC Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Farid Piracha.

Notable figures, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Hamid Khan, legal expert Abid Saqi, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Salman Akram Raja, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Khawaja Salman Rafique, also joined in the funeral prayers.

Quran recitation for the departed soul will be held at his residence on Sunday, from 2 pm to 4 pm.